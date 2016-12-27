Best YouTube Ads of the Year (2016)

The Google Agency Blog over the holiday’s shared the results of the #TheYouTubeAd of 2016 contest, in association with The Webby Awards.

Category: #TheYouTubeAd That Goes Straight To The Heart

Winner: Budweiser | Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champions | Harry Caray’s Last Call | Fly The W (VaynerMedia, MediaCom)

–

Category: #TheYouTubeAd That’s Your Guilty Pleasure

Winner: Dear Kitten: Beginnings // Presented by Buzzfeed & Friskies (Buzzfeed)

Category: #TheYouTubeAd That Puts Stars In Your Eyes

Winner: Best Fiends – WARNING: Don’t Download Best Fiends (Best Fiends In House)

Category: #TheYouTubeAd That Knows No Limits

Winner: #Pokemon20: Pokémon Super Bowl Commercial (Omelet, MediaCom)

Category: #TheYouTubeAd That Takes A Stand

Winner: The Unseen | It Can Wait | AT&T (BBDO, Hearts & Science)

Category: #TheYouTubeAd That Says It In Six

Winner: Old Spice | Sweat | #smellegendary (Wieden+Kennedy)

