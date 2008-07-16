Small Business Move To Forefront Of Health Care Concern

As David Utter first reported on SmallBusinessNewz, Democratic Presidential hopeful Barack Obama proposed a plan that would grant $6 billion a year in tax credits to small businesses that provide health insurance.

Unfortunately, many small businesses aren’t able to provide health coverage due to the high premiums. Those that are able, in many cases, are forced to require its employees to pay a large portion of it.

As a result, there are 47 million people in the United States that are not insured. Of those 47 million, more than 28 million are either self-employed or employed by a small business.

In his article, David Utter quotes Barack Obama with saying:

"My plan won’t impose any new burdens on small businesses. Instead, we’ll help them not just create new jobs, but good jobs – jobs with health care, jobs that stay right here in America, the kinds of jobs we need in our communities."

However, Republican Presidential hopeful John McCain opposes Obama’s plan.

Douglas Holtz-Eakin, an economic advisor to McCain said:

"He [Obama] is trying to appease the small business community."

He went on to say that Obama’s plan left too many unanswered questions.

We would like to get your feedback since it’s you that would be truly affected by these endeavors. Do you think you would benefit from Obama’s plan or do you believe it raises more questions as McCain thinks?

