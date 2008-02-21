The Top Five Places Online to Find Potential Employees

It’s hard to really rank these in order as far as which is really the best. It would be easily debatable even if I were to do so.
So while they may have numbers beside them, this is not to say that one is better than the other, but these are five of the best and most popular sites for job listings for employers and job candidates alike.
1. Monster.com
I think Monster is the first one that a lot of jobseekers turn to. It is a well-established and branded site that attracts a whole lot of listings.
2. CareerBuilder.com
CareerBuilder, like Monster is a very popular well-branded site. I mean they have super-bowl commercials, so you know a lot of people will be posting here. This is another one of your best bets to find a potential employee.
3. Yahoo! Hot Jobs
Perhaps more people use Google as the starting point to their online activity than Yahoo!, but last time I checked, Yahoo! was second, and those who use Yahoo! on a daily basis already are likely to post their resumes at Yahoo! Hot Jobs.
4. Jobster
Jobster posts your job by relevancy in search results and across Google and its own ad network.
5. Craigslist
Craigslist is a very popular online community in which many jobseekers will immediately look for work when they are in need. Your opening should be posted there.
Bonus #6 – Small Business Directory – Recruiting
The recruiting section of our very own Small Business Directory provides one place to find a lot of different job sites such as the ones above. The more resources you utilize, the better chance you will have of finding the perfect candidate for your open position.
Your favorite job site not listed in this top five list? Which ones do you prefer? Let us know in the comments. Also, feel free to submit them to the Small Business Directory if they are not listed there.
