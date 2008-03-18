Top Five SSL Certificate Providers

If you are running an eCommerce business, it is of vital importance that your customers feel comfortable in giving you their credit card information. Using SSL is a common way to ensure such security.
If you are unfamiliar with the term SSL, Paul Gil at about.com sums it up simply:
SSL stands for "Secure Sockets Layer". It commonly uses port 443 to connect your computer to a secure server on the Internet. SSL is most often used for transmitting credit card, tax, banking, or personal information to a business server somewhere. Examples of SSL: you are purchasing a DVD from Amazon.com, you are filing your taxes online, or you are transferring funds between your checking and savings accounts.
Thankfully, there are a variety of options when choosing SSL providers. Much like choosing a hosting provider, content management system, or anything else, you’ll want to evaluate your needs as a business and explore what different options have to offer before choosing an SSL provider. SSL Shopper has a nice tool in its "SSL Certificate Wizard" to help you make a decision.
Five popular choices are:
1. GoDaddy
For one, GoDaddy has a name that people recognize (thanks to good branding). People are likely to put more trust into a name they know. They also offer solutions on the cheaper side of the spectrum.
2. Verisign
Verisign is another well-trusted name. In fact, they’re probably the most trusted in the game and trust can go a long way, but they are known to be a bit more expensive.
3. Comodo
Opinions at SSL Shopper about Comodo range from great to terrible, but if you dig deep enough, you can probaby find a similar range for everybody else too. Comodo does offer cheap solutions.
4. Digicert
Digicert isn’t the cheapest, but there seems to be overwhelming enthusiasm about them, particularly in the areas of customer service and support.
5. Thawte
Thwate is also not on the cheap side, but much like VeriSign, and as the comapny’s slogan says, "It’s a trust thing". It’s a popular one and is seen often and people will associate it with security.
Your options are certainly not limited to these five choices. You may find another one entirely to be way better than the rest. If so, we’d love to hear about it.
Who do you go with for SSL certificates? Are you happy with them? Do you feel that they help you earn the trust of your customers?
It seems to be not widely known (largely because they try to hide it) that Verisign actually owns Thawte. And GeoTrust.
They hide the fact well on their home pages, you have to dig into the legal notices to find this info. And that is relatively new – until mid 2008 there was no mention at all!
Personally i would recommend instantssl.com (comodo). It is cheaper and simpler to set up than VS, Thawte or GeoTrust. And I like the fact that they are honest enough to make the fact it is owned by Comodo nice and clear on their logo. To quote Thawte’s slogan "It’s a trust thing". Thawte of course would prefer to talk about trust while hiding the fact it is actually owned by VS.
I’ve been doing a lot of research on SSL providers and came across one called GlobalSign. Have you researched this company at all? Do you have any additional information on Digicert?
Thanks,
Denise
I really green at this….what about Verizon FIOS for web hosting? is this the same as SSL
I considered all the SSL provider options for my site Learn Spanish Programs and didn’t see any Trust seal for Digicert. Are they WebTust compliant? Thanks for the overview.
I have been looking for an SSL provider for my new children’s scripps ranch pediatric dentist site- it is hosted by Godaddy, is there any reason I should use them instead of another cheaper provider.
Hey Fellas I was looking good and affordable solution for a SSL for my Popular Article Sharing site and I found a hosting package from hostgator with ssl bundled for free. It comes from comodo and is a one domain certificate. I suppose its good.
Thanks for these links.
I am looking in to the renewal of our SSL certificates to encrypt the ShopIntegrator Hosted Shopping Cart Store Add-in admin console. We use https to encrypt the online store admin console web browser session for the merchant. We were looking for a better price on our domain validated ssl certificates and these links are ideal to help find a better price this time.
It’s quite difficult to choose right SSL Provider. For that reason we provide most detailed SSL Comparison available today.
sorry correction not will, while
there support is great
they work 24 hours a day 7 days a week
guys i can go on and on but i think you get my point
Thanks for the rant
This is for all you people that still use these crappy ssl companies. Check this out StartCom: At http://www.startssl.com that where i bought my cert.
they are awsome,
there fast,
there quick
there great
and there giving away class 1 certs for free.
Also will searching for ssl class 2 or EV i found that they are one of the least expensive .
Hi,
I am looking for a good SSL service provider who can address to my direct requirement for (OA/OWA/ActiveSync) Unified Communication SSL Certificate with 4 Certificate Pack Valid for 3 Years . It should be a trusted UC SSL certificate.
Considering you are a subject matter expert in this topic, your inputs would be highly valued. we are based out of Muscat, Oman.
Regards
Sudha
We’re currently building our new ski holidays site which will take bookings and payment online – I’d really like to use the Verisign EV (extended validation makes the browser address bar go green) but its a crazy £600 plus vat per year (thats well over a thousand dollars).
The Godaddy version (still with EV and green address bar) is literally a tenth of the price at £60 + vat per year!
I would really prefer to have the Verisign name and badge etc as I think they’re the most trusted, but pricing at a factor of 10 for the same product seems beyond ridiculous, verging on unpleasant (both they and Godaddy have to undergo the same company and website and domain validation process).
I know that the SSL with EV from either of them is technically identical, so its just about reputation and potential effect on visitors likelihood of buying. Do you know if its likely to be a stronger "indicator of trust" for Google Trust Rank, to have an SLL with EV from Verisign? (on the assumption that they have the better online trust image and they’re expensive so scammers are less likely to buy a $1k certificate, etc)
RE: godaddy.com
Search for "godaddy thieves" and they’ll come up all over the internet.
Not even the ‘reputation’ managers can help those thieves.
I’m a former customer, so I should know. They stole about $100 from me.
Why are you recommending these thieves?
1and1.co are just the same, probably worse!
Hi
I was wondering if rapidssl is a good brand or not.. http://www.securesslcertificate.com.au/rapidssl offers cheap rapidssl certs. I have seen on other websites aswell who offer rapid ssl at very very cheap rates.
are they reliable??
I found out this quiet giant CA provider called GlobalSign, with is really getting strong now, i found out that unlike their competitors who are selling all sorts of online stuff, GlobalSign is specialized in SSL..
Seems that the top financial and education instuition also big enterprises are moving towards globalsign around APAC…we could check them out
I think that verisign is expensive because of their Warranty 1,000,000, but you can get a slightly cheaper ssl certificate from verisign if you buy from a reseller.
Generally you have two options when you buy an SSL Certificate
1. Go for Certificate Authority
2. Go for their Auth. Reseller
No matter where you buy certificate from direct CA or their Auth. Reseller. You may save more money when you choose Auth. Reseller of trusted authority.
Regards.
Davis Joseph – Digital Marketing Manager at SSLMatrix
I really laughed my pants off when I saw your listing of Top 5 SSL… Godaddy!… Comodo!!!!.. Digicert!!!!!!!! I mean COME ON!!! did you even know most of these CA Authorities including VeriSign were breached … dude! Digicert was disowned by Mozilla and Microsoft…………..
get some stats man… before posting something like this.
I agree with you…
Really helpful for SSL seeker!
There are listed only certificate authorities and missing some other popular certificate authorities such DigiCert, GlobalSign, AlphaSSL, GeoTrust, RapidSSL and more.
Think as a buyer, They are finding the cheapest price. SSL resellers offer same security certificates at low cost.
I found some resellers that listed below:
ssl2buy.com
cheapsslshop.com
trustico.com
ssl247.com
namecheap.com
ssls.com
more…
Above are listed some authorized resellers which are offering discounted prices SSL certificate compare to certificate authorities.
ssl2secure.com
Go away troll,
Your page is 404 and not what you say. It’s advert for some other ssl provider.
The DigiCert that was “disowned” by Mozilla and Microsoft was DigiCert Malaysia, a completely separate company. From Mozilla’s blog:
Revoking Trust in DigiCert Sdn. Bhd Intermediate Certificate Authority
DigiCert Sdn. Bhd is a Malaysian subordinate CA under Entrust and Verizon (GTE CyberTrust). It bears no affiliation whatsoever with the US-based corporation DigiCert, Inc., which is a member of Mozilla’s root program.
Comodo is the best SSL Certificate provider as i know.because they are providing SSL certificate with high security level at very low price. listed all ssl certificate authority are world best CA.
Thanks for this list.
great list! Is it true that HTTPS is really beneficial for seo or google ranking? im planning to put it in thebitesizeconcepts.com by purchaing from the list above will it affect my seo? thanks and more power!
SSL provides us with top level security for our agency.