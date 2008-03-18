Top Five SSL Certificate Providers

If you are running an eCommerce business, it is of vital importance that your customers feel comfortable in giving you their credit card information. Using SSL is a common way to ensure such security.

If you are unfamiliar with the term SSL, Paul Gil at about.com sums it up simply:

SSL stands for "Secure Sockets Layer". It commonly uses port 443 to connect your computer to a secure server on the Internet. SSL is most often used for transmitting credit card, tax, banking, or personal information to a business server somewhere. Examples of SSL: you are purchasing a DVD from Amazon.com, you are filing your taxes online, or you are transferring funds between your checking and savings accounts.

Thankfully, there are a variety of options when choosing SSL providers. Much like choosing a hosting provider, content management system, or anything else, you’ll want to evaluate your needs as a business and explore what different options have to offer before choosing an SSL provider. SSL Shopper has a nice tool in its "SSL Certificate Wizard" to help you make a decision.

Five popular choices are:

1. GoDaddy

For one, GoDaddy has a name that people recognize (thanks to good branding). People are likely to put more trust into a name they know. They also offer solutions on the cheaper side of the spectrum.

2. Verisign

Verisign is another well-trusted name. In fact, they’re probably the most trusted in the game and trust can go a long way, but they are known to be a bit more expensive.

3. Comodo

Opinions at SSL Shopper about Comodo range from great to terrible, but if you dig deep enough, you can probaby find a similar range for everybody else too. Comodo does offer cheap solutions.

4. Digicert

Digicert isn’t the cheapest, but there seems to be overwhelming enthusiasm about them, particularly in the areas of customer service and support.

5. Thawte

Thwate is also not on the cheap side, but much like VeriSign, and as the comapny’s slogan says, "It’s a trust thing". It’s a popular one and is seen often and people will associate it with security.

Your options are certainly not limited to these five choices. You may find another one entirely to be way better than the rest. If so, we’d love to hear about it.

Who do you go with for SSL certificates? Are you happy with them? Do you feel that they help you earn the trust of your customers?