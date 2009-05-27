What Can the iPhone Do for Your Business?

Google has announced the addition of a "Businesses" layer to Google Earth for the iPhone. This means users can find businesses at the push of a button no matter where they are. By clicking on icons, they’ll get additional information like the telephone numbers, reviews, hours, etc.

AdMob released a Mobile Metrics report on Wednesday that showed the iPhone is by far the biggest smartphone in terms of market share of mobile web and HTML web browsing (not that this is much of a surprise).

The mobile web is growing. Make no mistake about it. Recent research from Nielsen shows that the global Internet market grew 74% between February 2007 and February 2009. This is largely due to the expansion of smartphones.

Mobile advertising is expected to increase 36% this year. Interpublic’s Magna says it’s expected to go up from $169 million in 2008 to $229 million in 2009. Furthermore, it’s expected to reach $409 million by 2011.

To me, this just indicates that you competition will be advertising on mobiles, and at this point, the iPhone should get special attention because its clearly the popular choice among consumers (not that you should be excluding others).

Growth in ad requests from devices running the Android and iPhone Operating Systems (OS) continued to outpace other platforms in March, despite the relatively limited number of devices in market, according to AdMob. Still, you can see the iPhone (along with the iPod Touch) was substantially higher.

You don’t want to forget getting listed in Mobile Product Search results either. Last month, Google announced that Android and iPhone users would be able to type product queries into Google.com and get Google Product Search Results formatted for their phones. Then of course there’s the whole barcode scanning thing (on Anroid):

At Search Engine Strategies New York this past March, we learned that 75% of mobile search is done on iPhones. Around that time, we also learned that smartphone usage continues to grow despite even the economic downturn. Here are a few charts from a study from AdMob:

Lots of companies and services are launching apps for the iPhone. There are opportunities here that are practically unlimited. Social media is going to help you in this regard too because social media drives mobile search, and many, many people have social apps on their iPhones.

WebProNews recently ran an interesting interview with the President of the Mobile Marketing Association discussing mobile marketing. There are some good tidbits to pick up there.